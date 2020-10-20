COVID-19: Raj records 14 deaths, 1,897 new cases

Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 14 more fatalities due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 1,774, a bulletin issued by the state's health department said. The state also reported 1,897 new cases as the total number of cases reached 1,77,123, the bulletin said, adding that 20,254 infected people were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 1,55,095 people have been discharged after treatment. So far, the maximum COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Jaipur (353), followed Jodhpur (169), Bikaner (131), Ajmer (129), Kota (113) among others.

Of the 1,897 new cases, the maximum were reported from Jaipur (386) followed by Jodhpur (233), Alwar (155) and Bikaner (148) among others..