Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium postpones non-essential hospital work to deal with COVID surge

Belgium will need to postpone all non-essential hospital procedures to deal with a surge in COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told lawmakers on Tuesday, days after warning of a COVID "tsunami" hitting the country. The nation of 11 million people had 816 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past week, according to official figures, second only to the Czech Republic in Europe, and has lost 10,443 people to the disease, among the world's highest per capita fatality rates.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:51 IST
Belgium postpones non-essential hospital work to deal with COVID surge
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Belgium will need to postpone all non-essential hospital procedures to deal with a surge in COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told lawmakers on Tuesday, days after warning of a COVID "tsunami" hitting the country.

The nation of 11 million people had 816 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past week, according to official figures, second only to the Czech Republic in Europe, and has lost 10,443 people to the disease, among the world's highest per capita fatality rates. Health authorities decided on Monday to test only patients with symptoms and hospitals are now admitting half the numbers of patients as during the peak of the first wave in April. But the number of patients in intensive care units, which stood at 446 on Tuesday, is doubling every eight to nine days.

Martial Moonen, head of internal medicine at Liege's Citadel Hospital, told Reuters staff were stretched to the limit. "There is really a significant shortage, which is linked not only to absences but also to illnesses and burnout," he said.

Yves Van Laethem, a senior virologist who speaks regularly at national COVID briefings, told newspaper La Derniere Heure that Belgium may need to return to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in infections and hospital admissions. All cafes and restaurants closed from Monday, but there are question marks over the effectiveness of such measures. Experts have said half of Belgians were not respecting social distancing rules in September.

"Everyone knows that people meet in private houses and gather there in groups of clearly more than four people," student Michelle Urquiza told Reuters television.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland, no injuries reported

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 143 p.m. 1343GMT and was cen...

Pope wears mask for first time at public event

Pope Francis wore a mask for the first time at a public function on Tuesday when he and other religious leaders attended a prayer service for peace around the world. The pope wore a white mask during the service at the Rome Basilica of Sant...

Axis Bank offers home loans at 6.90 pc

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday announced offering home loans at an interest rate of 6.90 per cent as part of its festive season campaign. The rate is less than that of industry leader SBIs 6.95 per cent for women or rival Kota...

QUOTE BOX-Key arguments in U.S. antitrust suit vs Google

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday, claiming the 1 trillion company uses its market power to fend off rivals and said nothing was off the table, including a breakup of the internet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020