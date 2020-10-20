Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain considers curfews to fight new coronavirus wave

The Spanish government is considering new restrictions, including possible curfews, in hard-hit regions like Madrid to tackle a new wave of coronavirus contagion, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday. The country, which has Western Europe's highest case load, is likely to surpass one million infections this week and several regions have toughened their coronavirus restrictions in the past few days.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:32 IST
Spain considers curfews to fight new coronavirus wave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Spanish government is considering new restrictions, including possible curfews, in hard-hit regions like Madrid to tackle a new wave of coronavirus contagion, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

The country, which has Western Europe's highest case load, is likely to surpass one million infections this week and several regions have toughened their coronavirus restrictions in the past few days. "We have very tough weeks ahead, winter is coming," Illa told reporters. "The second wave is no longer a threat, it is a reality in all of Europe."

Spain added 13,873 cases on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 988,322. The death toll jumped by 218 to 34,210, including 40 deaths in the past 24 hours alone. Imposing a curfew in Madrid - one of Europe's hotspots of the pandemic - and possibly beyond would require invoking a state of emergency, Illa said. Any such measure lasting more than two weeks would require the support of some opposition parties, he added.

But that could prove challenging in Spain's deeply polarised parliament. Towards the end of Spain's first state of emergency lockdowns from March to June, the opposition opposed any further extensions and has recently been against extending a government-ordered partial lockdown in Madrid.

The Madrid region's top health official, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, told Spanish news agency Europa Press earlier authorities were evaluating whether a curfew was needed but they did not have the power to enforce it and would have to ask the central government. "A curfew would mean ... that at some hours there's no mobility, like France has done for example," he said.

France last week ordered a curfew in Paris and eight other cities from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Socialist-led coalition government declared a two-week state of emergency on Oct.9 to impose a partial lockdown in and around Madrid, meaning people can leave their homes but must remain within the city.

Following weeks of disagreement between regional and national authorities over what policies to adopt, minister Illa said the government would not seek an extension of its decree after it expires on Friday. However, he said yet unspecified tough restrictions would have to be imposed in Madrid for three weeks in any case.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gambusia fish released in reservoir to contain mosquito-breeding

About 600 gambusia fish were on Tuesday released in a reservoir at the PUSA Institute here to contain the breeding of mosquitoes, officials said. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash released the larvivorous fish in a pond to control the breeding ...

France again sees more than 20,000 coronavirus infections in a day

France again reported more than 20,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections in a day, a total of 20,468, after the daily tally dipped to 13,243 on Monday. Last week, France saw five days with more than 20,000 new cases per day and two days ...

G Kishan Reddy visits flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, expresses concern

Minister of State MoS, Home G Kishan Reddy visited flood-affected areas in Hyderabad and expressed concern over the situation. A statement from the office of G Kishan Reddy read, All of us are aware that the unprecedented rainfall spread ov...

Maha govt puts cap on mask prices for sellers, hospitals: Tope

The Maharashtra government has put a price limit on N-95, double and triple layer masks which will be applicable to suppliers and private hospitals, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. Tope said N-95 masks can be supplied in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020