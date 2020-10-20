Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico will pay for any COVID-19 vaccine liabilities, government says

Under the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 vaccine plans, known as COVAX, 92 poor countries are eligible to access vaccines at lower or no cost until the end of 2021. Mexico believes potential side effects will likely be caught during the vaccine trials and by health authorities.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:21 IST
Mexico will pay for any COVID-19 vaccine liabilities, government says
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's government will pay to cover any liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of COVID-19 vaccines but is not considering creating a fund to do so, a top official said.

As various vaccine candidates make their way through different stages of clinical trials, it is unclear who foots the bill if people in poor countries fall sick from treatments. "If that contingency arises, these funds can be obtained from the treasury," Martha Delgado, the deputy foreign minister in charge of Mexico's international response to the pandemic, told Reuters in an interview.

"There are levels of risk and we have to assume them," she added, noting that no special fund was planned. Under the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 vaccine plans, known as COVAX, 92 poor countries are eligible to access vaccines at lower or no cost until the end of 2021.

Mexico believes potential side effects will likely be caught during the vaccine trials and by health authorities. "I don't believe the WHO and its entire network of associations ... would launch (a vaccine) and make available to over 100 countries something that is questionable from the point of view of safety or responsibility," said Delgado.

According to confidential documents reviewed by Reuters and six people familiar with the matter, the WHO has left the issue of financial claims unresolved, as it seeks to ensure that the injections are distributed fairly. Not participating in COVAX agreements was riskier for Mexico, she said: "How much does that risk cost?" she asked.

The terms for joining COVAX are the same for all signatories, but "if you don't have that agreement, you don't have COVAX, full stop," Delgado said. The government wants to vaccinate nearly all of Mexico's population against coronavirus by the end of 2021 after reaching deals with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, AstraZeneca and CanSino, plus with COVAX.

Delgado expects the first vaccine doses to come from the pharmaceutical firms that have promised the earliest deliveries. COVAX has not committed to a date, while Pfizer has offered to start delivering as early as December, she noted. Delgado had expected vaccinations to begin by April 2021 but now believes it could be sooner..

"The worst scenario for Mexico is that our (U.S.) neighbors have a vaccination campaign four months before Mexico, and there's an issue of closed borders because in Mexico there's no vaccination campaign," said Delgado. "We have to align these processes regionally," she added. "If we start receiving vaccines in December, perhaps we could also start a vaccination campaign in January or February."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gambusia fish released in reservoir to contain mosquito-breeding

About 600 gambusia fish were on Tuesday released in a reservoir at the PUSA Institute here to contain the breeding of mosquitoes, officials said. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash released the larvivorous fish in a pond to control the breeding ...

France again sees more than 20,000 coronavirus infections in a day

France again reported more than 20,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections in a day, a total of 20,468, after the daily tally dipped to 13,243 on Monday. Last week, France saw five days with more than 20,000 new cases per day and two days ...

G Kishan Reddy visits flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, expresses concern

Minister of State MoS, Home G Kishan Reddy visited flood-affected areas in Hyderabad and expressed concern over the situation. A statement from the office of G Kishan Reddy read, All of us are aware that the unprecedented rainfall spread ov...

Maha govt puts cap on mask prices for sellers, hospitals: Tope

The Maharashtra government has put a price limit on N-95, double and triple layer masks which will be applicable to suppliers and private hospitals, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. Tope said N-95 masks can be supplied in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020