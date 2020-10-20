Gambusia fish released in reservoir to contain mosquito-breeding

About 600 gambusia fish were on Tuesday released in a reservoir at the PUSA Institute here to contain the breeding of mosquitoes, officials said. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash released the larvivorous fish in a pond to control the breeding of mosquitoes biologically, they said.

He said gambusia is a larvivorous fish that breeds in freshwater and feeds on mosquito larvae, and is therefore very efficient in controlling the breeding of mosquitoes. This is part of the NDMC's measures to control the breeding of mosquitoes to contain cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the mayor said.

He said public cooperation is a must in this drive as the mosquito responsible for these vector-borne diseases usually breed in or around houses. Malaria Committee Chairman Urmila Chaudhary said, North Corporation authorities have checked 1,02,87,282 houses and sprayed anti-mosquito insecticide at 4,53,849 places.

Mosquito larvae were found in 51,517 houses and notices have been given to 36,338 and challans have also been issued, officials said.