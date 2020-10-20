Left Menu
Maha govt puts cap on mask prices for sellers, hospitals: Tope

The Maharashtra government has put a price limit on N-95, double and triple layer masks which will be applicable to suppliers and private hospitals, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Maharashtra government has put a price limit on N-95, double and triple layer masks which will be applicable to suppliers and private hospitals, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. Tope said N-95 masks can be supplied in Maharashtra at a price range of Rs 19 to Rs 49 while double and triple layer masks will be available at Rs 3-4 per unit.

"Suppliers can quote 70 per cent of MRP of the mask while hospitals can charge patients up to 110 per cent of the purchase price," Tope explained. He said the Food and Drugs Administration commissioner and district-level officials can be contacted in case of complaints.

