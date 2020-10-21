CDC says US has seen 300K more deaths than usual

Left Menu
A new government report shows that since the coronavirus pandemic began, the US has seen 300,000 more deaths than it usually would. This year, it's closer to 2.2 million – a 14.5 per cent increase. The CDC says the coronavirus was involved in about two-thirds of the excess deaths.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:25 IST
A new government report shows that since the coronavirus pandemic began, the US has seen 300,000 more deaths than it usually would. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking how many deaths have been reported and comparing them with counts seen in other years. Usually, between the beginning of February and the end of September, about 1.9 million deaths are reported. This year, it's closer to 2.2 million – a 14.5 per cent increase.

The CDC says the coronavirus was involved in about two-thirds of the excess deaths. CDC officials say it's likely the virus was a factor in many other deaths too. For example, someone with heart attack symptoms may have hesitated to go to a hospital that was busy with coronavirus patients. The largest segment of the excess deaths, about 95,000, were in elderly people ages 75 to 84. That was 21.5 per cent more than in a normal year. But the biggest relative increase, 26.5 per cent, was in people ages 25 to 44. Deaths in people younger than 25 actually dropped slightly.

Deaths were up for different racial and ethnic groups, but the largest increase – 54 per cent – was among Hispanic Americans..

