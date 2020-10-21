Left Menu
Poland's total coronavirus cases top 200,000

Government COVID-19 advisor Andrzej Horban said earlier on Wednesday that 10,000 cases a day is the upper limit of the health system's capacity. As of Wednesday, COVID-19 patients occupied 9,439 hospital beds and were using 757 ventilators, compared with 8,962 and 725 respectively a day earlier, the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:28 IST
Poland's total number of confirmed coronavirus infections has doubled in less than three weeks and now exceeds 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 new cases.

Poland has now recorded 202,579 cases and 3,851 deaths, 130 of those reported on Wednesday. It passed 100,000 infections on Oct. 4. Poland's lower house of parliament holds an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss a draft bill proposed by the ruling Law and Justice party and designed to unblock the overwhelmed health system.

The meeting was postponed from Tuesday at the request of the opposition, which said it needed more time to analyse it. Government COVID-19 advisor Andrzej Horban said earlier on Wednesday that 10,000 cases a day is the upper limit of the health system's capacity.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 patients occupied 9,439 hospital beds and were using 757 ventilators, compared with 8,962 and 725 respectively a day earlier, the ministry said.

