Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

- Covers Ayrshire & Arran; Forth Valley; Greater Glasgow & Clyde; Lanarkshire; Lothian (including Edinburgh) REST OF SCOTLAND - around 2.1 million people Indoor hospitality must close at 6 p.m., with no sale of alcohol allowed; Outdoor premises can stay open until 10 p.m., including alcohol sales where licensed. WALES: 3.15 million Local restrictions already in force across the country. - Wales will impose a two-week "fire-break" lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers must stay at home, except for very limited purposes, such as for exercise.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:33 IST
FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies. Following are details on the measures in place in different parts of the UK:

ENGLAND - Entire population of 56 million under varying degree of restrictions in a three-tier system. LEVEL 3 - "VERY HIGH" - Around 7 million people

Household mixing banned. Pubs and bars close. Wedding receptions not permitted. Travel to or from the area should be avoided. - Liverpool City Region - 1.5 million

- Lancashire - 1.2 million From Oct. 23

- Greater Manchester - 2.8 million From Oct. 24

- South Yorkshire, including Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - 1.4 million LEVEL 2 - "HIGH" - Around 18.44 million people

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m. - London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) - 9 million

- Essex - 1.84 million - Cheshire - 0.9 million

- North East England - 2.6 million - Leeds and other parts of West Yorkshire - 2.5 million

- York - 0.2 million - Birmingham and other parts of West Midlands - 2.24 million

- Leicester - 0.4 million - Nottingham, Peak District and surrounding areas 1.36 million

LEVEL 1 - "MEDIUM" - The rest of England Gatherings of more than six people banned, apart from some settings such as funerals and weddings. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.

SCOTLAND - 5.5 million NATIONWIDE

Limit of a maximum of six people from two households meeting; takeaways from pubs and restaurants allowed; accommodation may serve evening meals but no alcohol; weddings and funerals can continue, with alcohol served and a limit of 20 people; shops must reintroduce mitigations and 2 metre distancing with one-way systems. CENTRAL BELT - around 3.4 million people

Pubs closed (except takeaways); cafes must shut at 6 p.m.; no group exercise classes or amateur sports practice; bowling alleys, casinos, pool and bingo halls all closed. - Covers Ayrshire & Arran; Forth Valley; Greater Glasgow & Clyde; Lanarkshire; Lothian (including Edinburgh)

REST OF SCOTLAND - around 2.1 million people Indoor hospitality must close at 6 p.m., with no sale of alcohol allowed; Outdoor premises can stay open until 10 p.m., including alcohol sales where licensed.

WALES: 3.15 million Local restrictions already in force across the country.

- Wales will impose a two-week "fire-break" lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers must stay at home, except for very limited purposes, such as for exercise. NORTHERN IRELAND - 1.9 million

Northern Ireland has closed schools for two weeks and restaurants for four weeks. Neighbouring Ireland has responded by tightening curbs in bordering counties. The closure will affect the entire hospitality sector, except takeaway and delivery services, and double the length of the October school break from one week to two.

Retail will remain open, but "close contact services" such as hairdressers and beauticians will be closed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro says his government will not buy China's Sinovac vaccine

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that his government will not buy Chinas Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, one day after the health minister said it would be included in the nations immunization program.For sure, we will n...

TEXT-Thai PM says to lift emergency amid protests

Following is a prepared address by Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha due to be delivered at 7 p.m. 1200 GMT. Speech by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chaLets de-escalate and let the democratic system work 21 October 2020 My duty as a...

Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure, according to the first study using objective measures of thousands of UK residents diet. The findings...

Arthritis drug improves survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce mortality by 30 per cent among critically ill COVID-19 patients when administered within the first two days of hospitalisation, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020