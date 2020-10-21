Jammu and Kashmir reports five more COVID-19 deaths, 624 fresh cases

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 624 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 89,582, while the death toll rose to 1,402 with five more fatalities, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 624 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 89,582, while the death toll rose to 1,402 with five more fatalities, officials said. Out of the 624 fresh cases, 228 are from Jammu and 396 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 176 new cases, followed by 112 in Jammu district, the officials said. There are 8,088 active cases, while 80,092 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, five deaths took place in the past 24 hours in J-K -- one in Jammu region and four in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,402, the officials said.

