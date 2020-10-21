Left Menu
Development News Edition

German cabinet rules mean members don't have to quarantine - govt spokesman

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:13 IST
German cabinet rules mean members don't have to quarantine - govt spokesman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, took part in a cabinet meeting earlier in the day but other ministers do not need to go into quarantine, a government spokesman said. Hygiene and distance rules are strictly adhered to in the chancellery, the spokesman added.

"The federal cabinet meets in compliance with hygiene and distance rules, which aim to ensure that even if a person who later tests corona-positive were to participate, quarantining of other or even all participants would not be necessary," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips in choppy trade as investors focus on stimulus talks

Wall Streets main indexes dipped in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors closely tracked ongoing negotiations in Washington related to the coronavirus stimulus package. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped...

UPDATE 1-Israeli minister sees another normalisation deal before U.S. election

An Israeli official predicted on Wednesday that the United States would announce another deal establishing ties between Israel and an Arab or Muslim country before the U.S. election. I have a reasonable basis to believe that the announcemen...

Indian Railways launches Freight Business Development Portal to boost freight business

The Indian Railways on Friday launched a Freight Business Development Portal on Wednesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to boost the freight business. As per a statement, the aim of the new portal is to motivate new customers to transp...

US lists six more Chinese media outlets as 'foreign missions'

The US on Wednesday designated six more Chinese media outlets as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. The six media outle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020