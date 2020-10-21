Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain becomes first Western European nation to top 1 million COVID-19 cases

Spain became the first Western European country to exceed 1 million coronavirus infections on Wednesday, doubling its tally in just six weeks despite a series of increasingly stringent measures to control the second wave. Health ministry data showed total cases had reached 1,005,295, rising by 16,973 from the previous day.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:41 IST
Spain becomes first Western European nation to top 1 million COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain became the first Western European country to exceed 1 million coronavirus infections on Wednesday, doubling its tally in just six weeks despite a series of increasingly stringent measures to control the second wave.

Health ministry data showed total cases had reached 1,005,295, rising by 16,973 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 156 to 34,366. After slowing to a trickle in the wake of Spain's strict March to June lockdown, the infection rate accelerated to frequently exceed 10,000 cases a day from late August, and hit a new peak of more than 16,000 last week.

A hurried exit from confinement before tracing systems were in place let transmission get out of hand faster than in other countries, said Dr. Rafael Bengoa, co-founder of Bilbao's Institute for Health and Strategy. He also blamed Spain's deeply entrenched political polarisation for the rise. "There's a lot of political noise but a shocking leadership vacuum," he said.

As Spain's health ministry released the latest figures, most of its lawmakers were bitterly debating a motion of no confidence in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched by the far-right Vox party "These politicians are only comfortable with the simplicity of short-term... ideologically motivated debates, but the virus doesn't care about ideology," Bengoa said.

While daily deaths have been hovering around 100 - a far cry from the peak of nearly 900 registered in late March - nationwide hospital admissions have jumped 20% in two weeks and 70% in Catalonia. That may potentially force some Barcelona hospitals to suspend non-urgent procedures.

Desperate to avoid a repeat of the first wave, when the virus ravaged Spain's elderly population and brought the health service to its knees, several regions have toughened restrictions in the past weeks. The tiny wine-producing region of La Rioja joined nearby Navarre in announcing a blanket ban for all non-essential travel to and from the area.

The government is also contemplating curfews for the worst-hit areas, including Madrid, where a two-week state of emergency is due to expire on Saturday. But conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who has regularly locked horns with the left-wing government, said she would prefer more "surgical measures" that do not penalise businesses.

"What's most important is that the economy doesn't suffer any more," she told a news conference on Wednesday. Neighbouring France has more than 900,000 cases and could also surpass 1 million this week, though its population is around 40% larger than Spain's.

Both Britain and Italy have reported more deaths than Spain, but fewer overall infections.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPERT VIEWS -What does the Pope's support for gay civil unions mean for LGBT+ rights?

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pope Francis has signaled a softening towards LGBT rights with his comments that same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws and have the right to form a family.In...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net up 12 pc to Rs 274 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12.32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 274.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 244.11 crore in the July-September period ...

Canada PM Trudeau set to survive as New Democrats vow to avoid election

The leader of Canadas opposition New Democrats said his party will make sure that there is no early election, ensuring the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus Liberal government in a key vote later on Wednesday. We will vote against ...

FACTBOX-How social media companies will handle post-U.S. election scenarios

In the run-up to the U.S. vote in November, social media companies like Facebook Inc and Twitter have announced new rules for various post-election scenarios.The companies, which have been criticized by social media researchers and lawmaker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020