Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Terrible situation': Spain first European nation to top 1 million COVID-19 cases

The death toll increased by 156 to 34,366. After slowing to a trickle in the wake of Spain's strict March-to-June lockdown, the infection rate accelerated to frequently exceed 10,000 cases a day from late August, hitting a new peak of more than 16,000 last week.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-10-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 00:29 IST
'Terrible situation': Spain first European nation to top 1 million COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain became the first Western European country to exceed 1 million COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, doubling its tally in just six weeks despite a series of increasingly stringent measures to control the second wave of the virus. Health ministry data showed total cases had reached 1,005,295, rising by 16,973 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 156 to 34,366.

After slowing to a trickle in the wake of Spain's strict March-to-June lockdown, the infection rate accelerated to frequently exceed 10,000 cases a day from late August, hitting a new peak of more than 16,000 last week. Many blame impatience to be rid of state-imposed restrictions meant to contain coronavirus contagion, or weariness with social distancing guidelines.

"We are less responsible, we like partying, meeting with family," said banker Carolina Delgado. "We haven't realised the only way... is social distancing, simple things like not gathering with many people, wearing masks even if you meet friends." A hurried exit from confinement before tracing systems were in place let transmission get out of hand faster than in other countries, said Dr. Rafael Bengoa, co-founder of Bilbao's Institute for Health and Strategy.

He also blamed Spain's deeply entrenched political polarisation for the rise. "There's a lot of political noise but a shocking leadership vacuum," he said. As the health ministry released the latest figures, most of its lawmakers were bitterly debating a motion of no confidence in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched by the far-right Vox party.

"These politicians are only comfortable with the simplicity of short-term..., ideologically motivated debates, but the virus doesn't care about ideology," Bengoa said. While daily deaths have been hovering around 100 - a far cry from the peak of nearly 900 registered in late March - hospital admissions have jumped 20% nationwide in two weeks and 70% in the affluent northeastern region of Catalonia alone.

That may potentially force some Barcelona hospitals to suspend non-urgent procedures. Sergio Hernandez, a nurse in Madrid, suggested higher fines and more exhaustive controls of positive cases, adding that current follow-up protocols were not very good and probably amplifying the rate of infections.

Desperate to avoid a repeat of the first wave, when the virus ravaged Spain's elderly population and brought the health service to its knees, several regions have indeed returned to tougher restrictions in the past weeks. The government is also contemplating curfews for the worst-hit areas, including the capital Madrid, where a two-week state of emergency is due to expire on Saturday.

Conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who has regularly locked horns with the left-wing national government, said she would prefer more "surgical measures" that do not penalise businesses. "What's most important is that the economy doesn't suffer any more," she told a news conference on Wednesday.

That view was shared by some Madrilans like civil servant Luis Calvino, who believes policy on health and the economy should be coordinated. "If we want to have enough medical capacity, it all costs money, which comes from taxes."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In emails, Sacklers fret over wealth, opioid business

Soon after a Purdue Pharma LP affiliate pleaded guilty to misbranding its addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin in 2007, the companys Sackler family owners fretted about possible threats to their wealth.On May 17, 2007, Jonathan Sackler, wh...

US STOCKS-S&P edges down in choppy session as U.S. stimulus talks drag on

The SP closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a volatile trading session as investors worried whether difficult negotiations in Washington would produce a deal for a fresh U.S. coronavirus stimulus package. White House Chief of Staff Mark...

Soccer-Rashford to fight on after MPs reject free school meals campaign

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashfords campaign to extend free school meals over the holidays has suffered a setback after members of the British Parliament voted against the provision.England forward Rashford, who has been awarded MBE ...

Environmental factors behind 15 per cent of deaths across Mediterranean, new UN report reveals

In 2016, more than 228,000 people died prematurely from exposure to air pollution, according to UNEPs State of the Environment and Development in the Mediterranean SoEDRising inequality, biodiversity loss, climate change and unrelenting p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020