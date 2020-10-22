Left Menu
Development News Edition

New German coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for first time - RKI

While Germany's infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating rapidly since the onset of cooler weather, with politicians warning that stricter social distancing rules may be needed if the trend continues. Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-10-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 08:12 IST
New German coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for first time - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by more than 10,000 in a single day for the first time, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The institute recorded 11,287 new cases in its daily update for a total of 392,049. The previous day's increase was 7,830.

The reported death toll rose by 30 to 9,905, the tally showed. While Germany's infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating rapidly since the onset of cooler weather, with politicians warning that stricter social distancing rules may be needed if the trend continues.

Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PicsArt's Design Tools Are Now Available on the Web

- The worlds most downloaded creative editing app now on the web to meet demand from 150M creators and professionals, including millions of paying subscribers NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- PicsArt, one of the worlds largest creativ...

Soccer-Man City keen to extend defender Garcia's contract: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he hopes to convince defender Eric Garcia to extend his contract after handing the 19-year-old a rare start in Wednesdays 3-1 Champions League victory over Porto. Spain international Garcia is in t...

Delhi's air quality dips, morning walkers irked

Air quality deteriorated in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere on Thursday. The Air Quality Index AQI was recorded at 254 in ITO and 246 in Patparganj, both in the poor category, as per the Delhi Pollution Co...

Philippines' Smart taps Nokia to launch nationwide IoT services

Smart, a Philippines-based wireless communications and digital services company and a subsidiary of PLDT, has tapped Nokia for the nationwide deployment of Internet of Things IoT services, Nokia announced in a press release on Wednesday.We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020