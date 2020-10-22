Cases in Germany spike past 10K in new record

Germany's disease control center is reporting a new daily record increase in coronavirus infections, which rocketed past the 10,000 mark for the first time as the pandemic continues to spread. The Robert Koch Institute said Thursday that it had recorded 11,287 new cases over the past 24 hours, shattering the previous record figure of 7,830 daily infections set on Saturday.

The news comes the day after Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for COVID-19 himself. He has been quarantined at home and told Bild newspaper that so far he's just suffering from "cold-like symptoms." The government says Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet members have always followed distancing, hygiene and mask rules, so there is no reason for other ministers to quarantine.