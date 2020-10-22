Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt advises yoga, pranayama for cured COVID patients

The Odisha government has issued an advisory on post-COVID-19 follow-up protocol, asking cured patients to practise yoga, pranayama and meditation and engage in household works, if health permits. However, professional work will be resumed in a graded manner. "Daily practice of yogasana, pranayama and meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed" is advised, he said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:05 IST
Odisha govt advises yoga, pranayama for cured COVID patients
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has issued an advisory on post-COVID-19 follow-up protocol, asking cured patients to practise yoga, pranayama and meditation and engage in household works, if health permits. More than 2.5 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all patients who have recovered from COVID-19, Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra said. Quoting the advisory, Mohapatra said if health permits, regular household work can be done. However, professional work will be resumed in a graded manner.

"Daily practice of yogasana, pranayama and meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed" is advised, he said on Wednesday. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may expect cardiovascular, pulmonary and other neurological and endocrinological sequelae, Mohapatra said.

He said that cured people need to continue with COVID-19 safety measures like wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining respiratory hygiene and physical distancing. They have been asked to drink adequate amounts of warm water (if not contraindicated), take immunity-boosting AYUSH medicines prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH, he said.

Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace, balanced nutritious diet, and adequate sleep and rest are advised. The advisory also suggested that COVID cured persons should avoid smoking and consuming alcohol.

They have been advised to look for early warning signs such as high grade fever, breathlessness and unexplained chest pain. Recovered individuals have also been advised to share their positive experiences with their friends using social media and community and religious leaders for creating awareness and dispelling myths and stigma.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL: Mumbai City FC ropes in midfielder Ahmed Jahouh

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League ISL 2020-21 season, Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced the signing of midfielder Ahmed Jahouh. The 32-year-old Moroccan joins the Club after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Is...

Kremlin sees no alternative to peaceful solution in Karabakh conflict -spokesman

The Kremlin on Thursday said a peaceful solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, as bloodshed in the mountain enclave continued between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces on the eve of talks in Washington.Armenia...

Priority in chartering to be given to vessels built, flagged in India and owned by Indians:Govt

In a major boost to shipbuilding in India, the government has amended existing norms and now the first priority in chartering of vessels will be given to ships built and flagged in India as well as owned by Indians, Union Minister Mansukh M...

U.S. Senate panel poised to advance Trump Supreme Court pick as Democrats boycott

The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Thursday on President Donald Trumps nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court post, with Democrats boycotting the proceedings after fiercely opposing her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020