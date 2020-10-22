Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

2:06 p.m. Puducherry logs 212 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths take toll 582. 1:34 p.m. 27 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,168. 12:34 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,76,094 with 1,913 new cases; 15 fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,196: Health official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:40 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 3:19 p.m.

Singapore's breathalyser-type diagnostic test kit for COVID-19, which provides results in under a minute, is now in its prototype stage. 3:03 p.m.

India's active COVID-19 cases remain below 10 pc of total caseload. 2:46 p.m.

COVID-19 situation in big Pakistan cities worsening: Official. 2:06 p.m.

Puducherry logs 212 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths take toll 582. 1:42 p.m.

Government restores all existing visas, barring electronic, tourist and medical categories. 1:34 p.m.

27 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,168. 1:28 p.m.

Corona clouds Dussehra cheer, Ramlilas get cancelled or recast in corona mould. 12:34 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,76,094 with 1,913 new cases; 15 fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,196: Health official. 12:28 p.m.

I request all to maintain social distancing and wear mask during Durga puja celebration held amid COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi. 12:23 p.m. Telangana adds 1,579 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths.

11:52 a.m. With 134 fresh COVID cases, Arunachal Pradesh's tally rises to 13,912.

9:56 a.m. India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 7,15,812, while 68,74,518 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:55 a.m. Single-day rise of 55,839 infections, 702 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 77,06,946, death toll to 1,16,616: Health Ministry.

9:37 a.m. Jharkhand reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities.

Latest News

AIADMK's ally PMK hits out at govt, warns of massive quota protest

Accusing the government of not paying heed to peoples grievances, ruling AIADMKs ally Pattali Makkal Katchi on Thursday said it would hold an unprecedented, massive protest next year demanding 20 percent exclusive reservation for Vanniyars....

FACTBOX-British finance minister unveils new measures to protect jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday new measures to help protect jobs, easing the eligibility for his jobs support scheme, reducing the cost for employers, and announcing new cash grants. Below are the key measuresJOB...

Trump plans to sack FBI director as he did not provide information that could benefit him in polls

United States President Donald Trump and his advisors have reportedly been considering the possibility of firing FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day as he did not provide him with information that would be politically beneficia...

Non-gazetted Railway employees granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages

About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for FY 2019-20. This Productivity linked bonus to railway employees has been estimated to be of Rs. 2081.68 crores.The Union Cabinet in its ...
