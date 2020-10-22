Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 3:19 p.m.

Singapore's breathalyser-type diagnostic test kit for COVID-19, which provides results in under a minute, is now in its prototype stage. 3:03 p.m.

India's active COVID-19 cases remain below 10 pc of total caseload. 2:46 p.m.

COVID-19 situation in big Pakistan cities worsening: Official. 2:06 p.m.

Puducherry logs 212 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths take toll 582. 1:42 p.m.

Government restores all existing visas, barring electronic, tourist and medical categories. 1:34 p.m.

27 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,168. 1:28 p.m.

Corona clouds Dussehra cheer, Ramlilas get cancelled or recast in corona mould. 12:34 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,76,094 with 1,913 new cases; 15 fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,196: Health official. 12:28 p.m.

I request all to maintain social distancing and wear mask during Durga puja celebration held amid COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi. 12:23 p.m. Telangana adds 1,579 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths.

11:52 a.m. With 134 fresh COVID cases, Arunachal Pradesh's tally rises to 13,912.

9:56 a.m. India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 7,15,812, while 68,74,518 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:55 a.m. Single-day rise of 55,839 infections, 702 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 77,06,946, death toll to 1,16,616: Health Ministry.

9:37 a.m. Jharkhand reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities.