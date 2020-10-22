Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Zweli Mkhize urges to avoid resurgence of COVID-19 infections

The Minister, who together with his wife recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine at home, said his department has seen concerning trends in the country’s infection rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:09 IST
Dr Zweli Mkhize urges to avoid resurgence of COVID-19 infections
According to the Minister, the country’s epidemiological reports over the last seven days show an increase of 9.1% in new cases. Similarly, over the last 14 days, there has been an increase of 10.7%. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has urged the public to take precautions to avoid a possible resurgence of high COVID-19 infections in the country.

The Minister, who together with his wife recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine at home, said his department has seen concerning trends in the country's infection rates.

"This morning, after reading and analysing our country's epidemiological reports, as the Minister of Health, I cannot help but be concerned. Fellow South Africans, when we emphasise that the risk of a resurgence remains high, we do not do so to instil fear in you.

"As a government, we have a responsibility to alert you when we see concerning trends. It would be irresponsible of us to ignore 'small flames' that we see redeveloping in some parts of the country," said the Minister on Wednesday.

According to the Minister, the country's epidemiological reports over the last seven days show an increase of 9.1% in new cases. Similarly, over the last 14 days, there has been an increase of 10.7%.

"We are also seeing concerning increases in some of the provinces. To illustrate this, in the last seven days, there was a marked increase in the number of new cases in the Western Cape.

"The province recorded a 42% increase in new infections. According to our resurgence plan, we define this significant spike in new cases in the Western Cape as a resurgence," he said.

The Western Cape Provincial Health Department has identified specific clusters that are responsible for the increase in cases and has advised that each of these clusters is investigated and a detailed outbreak response mounted.

The single biggest cluster outbreak was to be in the Southern Sub-district in the Cape Metro and traced to a super-spreader event at a bar.

"We await further reports from the Western Cape Health response teams who are now required to target the sub-districts with a high increase of new cases over the last two weeks.

"We are now encouraging all provinces to pay attention to these increasing numbers and quickly mount a response, including contact tracing and quarantine," said the Minister.

Mkhize said the rate of new infections and deaths will inform the recommendations that the Health Department makes to the National Coronavirus Council.

With the country still battling infections, the Minister urged citizens to continue to take precautions.

"As we continue to monitor the development of a vaccine, the only weapon we possess as a country is our social behaviour and constant adherence to health protocols. All of us must take this responsibility and always encourage those around us.

"We must also take heed of the major lessons from the COVID-19 that is despite the anxiety, the psychological trauma, the physical suffering and grief from lives we lost, COVID-19 has reawakened our deep values of Ubuntu in us all," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK's ally PMK hits out at govt, warns of massive quota protest

Accusing the government of not paying heed to peoples grievances, ruling AIADMKs ally Pattali Makkal Katchi on Thursday said it would hold an unprecedented, massive protest next year demanding 20 percent exclusive reservation for Vanniyars....

FACTBOX-British finance minister unveils new measures to protect jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday new measures to help protect jobs, easing the eligibility for his jobs support scheme, reducing the cost for employers, and announcing new cash grants. Below are the key measuresJOB...

Trump plans to sack FBI director as he did not provide information that could benefit him in polls

United States President Donald Trump and his advisors have reportedly been considering the possibility of firing FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day as he did not provide him with information that would be politically beneficia...

Non-gazetted Railway employees granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages

About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for FY 2019-20. This Productivity linked bonus to railway employees has been estimated to be of Rs. 2081.68 crores.The Union Cabinet in its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020