Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palaniswami assures free COVID-19 vaccine to TN people

"I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost," he said here during an official visit. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has last week said India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months.

PTI | Pudukottai | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:45 IST
Palaniswami assures free COVID-19 vaccine to TN people
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday assured free immunisation against coronavirus for all sections of people in the state as soon as a vaccine is made available. "I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost," he said here during an official visit.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has last week said India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months. Presently COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of trials.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate panel begins meeting to advance Trump Supreme Court pick; Democrats boycott

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee began its meeting on Thursday to vote on President Donald Trumps nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court post, with Democrats boycotting the proceedings after fierc...

Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for...

Dr Saman Habib elected as fellow of Indian National Science Academy

Dr Saman Habib, Chief Scientist and Professor AcSIR in Molecular Biology Division, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow brought the laurels to the Institute again through her outstanding work for understanding the malaria parasite. She is elected a fellow of...

Stretched Dutch hospitals to send COVID patients to Germany within days

The Dutch hospital system is coming under increasing strain from coronavirus admissions as daily cases hit a record high, and it expects to begin transferring some patients to Germany within two days, the hospital association said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020