Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian foreign minister Wilmes in intensive care with COVID

Sophie Wilmes, Belgium's foreign minister and former premier, has been taken into intensive care suffering from COVID-19, her office said on Thursday, as the country battled a second wave of infections. The 45-year-old is conscious and her condition stable, her spokesman said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:31 IST
Belgian foreign minister Wilmes in intensive care with COVID

Sophie Wilmes, Belgium's foreign minister and former premier, has been taken into intensive care suffering from COVID-19, her office said on Thursday, as the country battled a second wave of infections.

The 45-year-old is conscious and her condition stable, her spokesman said. Wilmes said on Saturday she had tested positive and that she had probably caught the virus from a relative rather than at work.

Alexander De Croo, who took over as prime minister at the start of October, said on Twitter he hoped she would recover swiftly. "No one is immune to this virus. All together, we will defeat COVID-19," he wrote.

Wilmes led the country through the first six months of the pandemic, then switched jobs after her minority administration was replaced by a majority coalition this month. Infections and hospital admissions are continuing to rise in Belgium, which has among the world's highest rate of fatalities per capita from COVID-19. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke warned on Sunday of a possible "tsunami" ahead, with the country starting to lose control of the virus.

Belgium is second only to the Czech Republic in Europe in terms of infections per capita in the past two weeks. The country of 11 million people reported 9,693 new infections per day in the week to Oct. 18, a 75% increase from the week before. An average of 319 people were admitted to hospital every day. So far, 10,539 people have died.

The government is set to meet on Friday to discuss the pandemic. Leading virologist Marc Van Ranst said on Thursday the country needed to go into a short, full lockdown to avoid a long partial lockdown that would exhaust everyone and hit the economy.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence wi...

Judge dismisses one murder charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death

A judge dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but ruled that he still had to face second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, according to a court ru...

Polish court declares one of few remaining legal grounds for abortion unconstitutional

Polands Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning one of the few remaining legal grounds for pregnancy termination in the predominantly Catholic country. After the ruling goe...

Poland's top court rules out abortions for birth defects

Polands top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.The decision by the countrys Constitutional Court effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020