Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal imposes partial lockdown on three northern municipalities

Those able to work from home must do so, visits to care homes will be banned, events can only be attended by a maximum of five people and commercial outlets must close by 10 p.m.. "These measures are due to the evolution of the pandemic in these three municipalities," Cabinet Minister Mariana Viera da Silva told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:42 IST
Portugal imposes partial lockdown on three northern municipalities

Portugal announced on Thursday that three northern municipalities will go under partial lockdown to fight a surge of coronavirus infections.

From Friday, around 161,000 residents in the municipalities of Felgueiras, Lousada and Pacos de Ferreira will only be able to leave home for work, school or other essential activities such as buying food and medicine. Those able to work from home must do so, visits to care homes will be banned, events can only be attended by a maximum of five people and commercial outlets must close by 10 p.m..

"These measures are due to the evolution of the pandemic in these three municipalities," Cabinet Minister Mariana Viera da Silva told a news conference. Portugal, with just over 10 million people, has recorded a comparatively low 106,271 cases and 2,229 deaths. But, like in most European countries, infection have risen in recent weeks.

Last Friday, Portugal hit 2,608 cases, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started, although testing has also increased. A set of new, tougher measures to contain the disease came into force last week. Most of the new cases are concentrated in the northern region and in and around the capital Lisbon.

"It is expected the number of cases will increase in coming days and we have in some areas of the country a complex epidemiological situation that can be minimised with some measures," said Health Minister Marta Temido. In Portugal as a whole, a so-called state of calamity is in place, meaning gatherings are limited to five people, weddings and baptisms can be attended by a maximum of 50 and university parties are banned.

Vieira da Silva said movement between different municipalities across the whole nation will be prohibited between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3 to reduce risk during the All Saints national holiday.

Also Read: European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...

MJ Akbar's defamation suit against journalist to be heard by special MP-MLA court

The defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani will continue to be heard by a special court dealing with cases related to lawmakers, directed a Delhi court on Thursday. District and Sessions Judg...

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyds neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains. Hennepin County Dist...

Nitish Kumar is Bhishmapitamah of corruption: Tejashwi

The Mahagathbandhans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has upped the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him the Bhishmapitamah of corruption and accusing him of shielding perpetrators. When I come to power, I w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020