Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's daily coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 16,079

After declining over the summer, infections have accelerated in the last few weeks. They are now far more widely distributed around the country than during Italy's first wave, but the hardest hit region is once again Lombardy, around the financial capital Milan.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:41 IST
Italy's daily coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 16,079
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy has registered 16,079 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the highest daily tally since the start of the country's outbreak and up from the previous record of 15,199 posted on Wednesday. The ministry also reported 136 COVID-related deaths on Thursday, against 127 the day before, but still far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April, when a daily peak of more than 900 fatalities was reached.

A total 36,968 people have now died in Italy because of coronavirus, while 465,726 cases of the disease have been registered to date. After declining over the summer, infections have accelerated in the last few weeks.

They are now far more widely distributed around the country than during Italy's first wave, but the hardest hit region is once again Lombardy, around the financial capital Milan. On Thursday, Lombardy accounted for 4,125 of the country's new cases. The neighbouring region of Piedmont was the second-worst hit with 1,550 infections.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO Africa: New rapid tests a 'game changer' against COVID

Health officials in Africa say the rollout of rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 could be a game changer for their fight against the coronavirus but also warned Thursday that increased testing could drive up confirmed cases on a continent ...

Ensuring comprehensive disengagement is "immediate task": India on border standoff with China

India on Thursday said that ensuring a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh is the immediate task, remarks that came ahead of another round of military talks with China on the border standoff. Th...

EXCLUSIVE-Sudan premier ready for Israel ties if parliament approves -sources

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is ready to proceed with normalizing relations with Israel once a yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament has approved the step, two Sudanese government sources told Reuters on Thursday.The comments are...

Donors pledge $600m for Rohingya to meet aid shortfall

International donors pledged nearly 600 million to support displaced Rohingya on Thursday, succeeding in bridging a huge gap in funding for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Britain, the United States and European Union organized the virtu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020