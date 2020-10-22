Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh records one more COVID-related death; 48 new cases

As many as 86 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Ladakh while one more person died due to the virus increasing the death toll to 68, officials said on Thursday. So far, 4,865 patients have been cured of the disease in Ladakh, the officials said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:22 IST
Ladakh records one more COVID-related death; 48 new cases

As many as 86 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Ladakh while one more person died due to the virus increasing the death toll to 68, officials said on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory has reached 5,681, they said.

One person, who had recently tested positive for the virus died in Leh, officials said, adding that it was the 30th fatality in the district as the other 38 COVID-19 deaths took place in Kargil district. Of the new cases, 80 people tested positive for the infection in Leh and another six in Kargil district.

A total of 68 COVID-19 patients were discharged from health facilities in Leh and 10 others in Kargil after being successfully treated, they said. So far, 4,865 patients have been cured of the disease in Ladakh, the officials said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish may do another volte face, Chirag cautions the BJP

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday cautioned the BJP that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might do yet another volte face and re-align with Lalu Prasads RJD which he had dumped a few years ago to return to the NDA. Pa...

No question of supporting demand for Gorkhaland: TMC

The TMC on Thursday ruled out the possibility of supporting the demand for Gorkhaland, a day after it welcomed GJM supremo Bimal Guring to its party fold, with the outfit having walked out of the NDA, accusing the BJP-led dispensation of no...

Majority of Indian equity, composite bond funds underperformed indices: Report

Nearly half of large-cap funds, over half of equity linked saving schemes ELSS and over three-fourths of composite bond funds have underperformed their respective indices in the year to June 2020, a report said on Thursday. The latest SP ...

14 students of IIT Guwahati selected for PMRF fellowship

Fourteen students of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati IITG have been selected for the Prime Ministers Research Fellows PMRF scheme. The PhD students selected for the PMRF fellowship this year are pursuing research in interdisciplina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020