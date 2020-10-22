Ladakh records one more COVID-related death; 48 new cases

As many as 86 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Ladakh while one more person died due to the virus increasing the death toll to 68, officials said on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory has reached 5,681, they said.

One person, who had recently tested positive for the virus died in Leh, officials said, adding that it was the 30th fatality in the district as the other 38 COVID-19 deaths took place in Kargil district. Of the new cases, 80 people tested positive for the infection in Leh and another six in Kargil district.

A total of 68 COVID-19 patients were discharged from health facilities in Leh and 10 others in Kargil after being successfully treated, they said. So far, 4,865 patients have been cured of the disease in Ladakh, the officials said.