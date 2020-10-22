Left Menu
Soumitra Chatterjee's health a cause of concern, says doctor

"His haemoglobin level dropped so blood transfusion was given and in the morning there were issues of oxygenation and blood pressure, which were also corrected," Dr Kar said. The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros such as Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:18 IST
The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be a matter of concern for the doctors, officials said on Thursday. Chatterjee, 85, remained drowsy, mild agitated and confused, they said.

"He is still having neurological issues despite being provided with the treatment. We are again repeating some of the tests," said Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading the team of doctors treating the actor. "His haemoglobin level dropped so blood transfusion was given and in the morning there were issues of oxygenation and blood pressure, which were also corrected," Dr Kar said.

The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros such as Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. "He is back to his normal oxygen support. And as of now there are no secondary complications and his organs are functioning fine," Dr Kar said.

He said that Chatterjee's neurological issues were a major concern for the doctors. "The biggest challenge is to keep him out of any further complications because of his comorbidities, and especially because he is recovering from COVID-19. His low consciousness-level is also a concern," Dr Kar said.

Chatterjee tested negative for COVID-19 last week. His condition has been improving but a sudden deterioration, mainly the neurological issues, was detected on Tuesday.

