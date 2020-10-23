Left Menu
Development News Edition

France COVID-19 cases close to a million, curfew measures extended

French health authorities reported 41,622 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours on Thursday, an all-time daily high that brings the total of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic just shy of a million, at 999,043. That tally was published shortly after Prime Minister Jean Castex said the country would widen a curfew to more than two thirds of its population to contain the disease, warning that time was running out to slow the spread of infection and avoid even tougher measures.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 00:24 IST
France COVID-19 cases close to a million, curfew measures extended

French health authorities reported 41,622 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours on Thursday, an all-time daily high that brings the total of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic just shy of a million, at 999,043.

That tally was published shortly after Prime Minister Jean Castex said the country would widen a curfew to more than two thirds of its population to contain the disease, warning that time was running out to slow the spread of infection and avoid even tougher measures. The number of people hospitalised for the disease grew by 847 at 14,032, increasing by more than 800 in one day for the first time since April 6, when France when in the midst of a two-month lockdown.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections was up by 162, at 34,210, a figure above a months-high seven-day moving average of 155. On Friday, France will become the second Western European country after Spain to have more than one million COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Trump aide Manafort beats Manhattan prosecutor's bid to revive NY fraud charges

A New York appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of state fraud charges against Paul Manafort, saying that reviving the case against U.S. President Donald Trumps former campaign chairman would violate double jeopardy rules.In a 4-0...

Soccer-Arsenal hit back to beat Rapid and spare Leno's blushes

Arsenal scored twice in four minutes to win 2-1 at Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday and spare goalkeeper Bernd Lenos blushes after his blunder handed the Austrians a shock lead. Taxiarchis Fountas capitalised on Lenos misfortun...

France halts Engie's U.S. LNG deal amid trade, environment disputes

The French government asked power group Engie to hold off on signing a multibillion-dollar U.S. liquefied natural gas import contract on concerns over the deals environmental implications, a source familiar with the matter said. The interve...

Belgium dusts off 1666 charter for post-Brexit fishing rights

Belgium may resort to a 17th century charter granted by a British king to retain fishing rights in Britains coastal waters if London and the European Union fail to agree a trade deal by the end of this year. With just over two months until ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020