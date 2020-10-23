Left Menu
UN chief urges G20 to unite on coronavirus fight

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:50 IST
The UN chief says it's "very frustrating" that leaders of the 20 major industrialized nations didn't come together in March and establish a coordinated response to grapple with the coronavirus in all countries as he proposed

The result, he says, is every country is taking its own sometimes contradictory actions, and the virus is moving "from east to west, north to south," with second waves of infections now affecting many countries

Ahead of the Group of 20 summit next month, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that he hopes the international community now understands "they need to be much more coordinated in fighting the virus." Guterres says the United Nations also will be "strongly advocating" during the G-20 summit for a guarantee that when a vaccine is available, "it becomes indeed available and affordable for everyone, everywhere."

