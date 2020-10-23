Iran reports record 6,134 new daily COVID-19 cases

Iran reports record 6,134 new daily COVID-19 casesReuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:18 IST
Iran's health ministry on Friday reported a record 6,134 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 556,891 in the Middle East's hardest-hit country.
Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 335 people had died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 31,985.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sima Sadat Lari
- Gareth Jones