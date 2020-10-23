Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss report record 6,634 new COVID infections, 10 deaths

Switzerland set a record for new COVID-19 infections on Friday, joining around 50 other nations where total cases exceed 100,000 as a second coronavirus wave engulfs the country of 8.6 million people and stretches testing and tracing to their limits. Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein rose by 6,634 to 103,653, and the death toll rose by 10 to 1,877, Swiss health officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:54 IST
Swiss report record 6,634 new COVID infections, 10 deaths
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Switzerland set a record for new COVID-19 infections on Friday, joining around 50 other nations where total cases exceed 100,000 as a second coronavirus wave engulfs the country of 8.6 million people and stretches testing and tracing to their limits.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein rose by 6,634 to 103,653, and the death toll rose by 10 to 1,877, Swiss health officials said. On Wednesday, Switzerland reported 5,596 new infections, the previous record. Tighter nationwide restrictions are expected from the federal government in Bern next week, while the country is still aiming to keep businesses open, children in classes and hospitals operating while re-gaining the upper hand over exploding case numbers.

Health officials acknowledged accelerating infections in the last two weeks, including in the banking centre of Zurich, had come more quickly than anticipated. While intensive care units expanded earlier this year are filling in most of the country, nearly all have room for more patients, a Swiss Federal Institute of Technology graphic https://icumonitoring.ch showed. Testing and tracing capacity is being stretched to the limit, with officials appealing to those who test positive to reach out themselves to inform people with whom they have had contact and to encourage them to enter quarantine.

"When exponential growth begins, then it really takes off," Christiane Meier, the cantonal doctor in Zurich, told a news conference. "We have to admit, we hadn't expected it to happen so quickly, and we had expected it to come more in combination with the flu season." The numbers come as Germany has put Switzerland on its risk list for coronavirus hot spots, warning its residents to avoid the Alpine republic as well as ski regions in Austria and Italy in a bid to keep the virus from running rampant across borders as winter nears.

Also Read: Soccer-Shaqiri re-joins Swiss squad after negative COVID-19 test

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police saidThe two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the...

Drug trafficker arrested in UP

A drug trafficker was arrested and two kg of ganja seized from his possession in the district on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Rakesh, is from Uttarakhand and Rs 28,000 was recovered from his possession in Panipat under ...

Coal block scam: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 12L in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh inclu...

Bhopal hosp under-reporting COVID-19 deaths: Gas tragedy group

Organisations working with the survivors of the 1984 gas leak disaster on Friday said Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre BMHRC officials were not giving proper data on COVID-19 deaths to district and state government authorities. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020