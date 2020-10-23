Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain holds off on curfews, but struggles to curb COVID-19

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez exhorted Spaniards on Friday to further limit social contact to combat Europe's worst COVID-19 hotspot, but he stopped short of announcing new measures amid political disputes over potential curfews.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:51 IST
Spain holds off on curfews, but struggles to curb COVID-19

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez exhorted Spaniards on Friday to further limit social contact to combat Europe's worst COVID-19 hotspot, but he stopped short of announcing new measures amid political disputes over potential curfews. Quarelling between the Socialist-led government and mostly conservative regions - and also among regions - has hampered the response to the pandemic for months, exasperating citizens and creating uncertainty.

With total cases soaring this week to over a million, the health minister said the pandemic was out of control and recommended curfews. But the government lacks a majority in parliament to push bold steps and override sometimes reluctant regions who decide on health matters and fear further economic damage as Spain already enters its worst recession since the civil war.

Though not ruling out more nationwide measures in the future, Sanchez announced no new moves for now, even as he kept repeating that more needed to be done. He said the 17 regions each needed to decide on next steps while citizens should impose their own limits. "What we have to do is reduce movement and social contact. There is no other solution," he said in a televised address to the nation. "If we don't follow precautions, we are putting the lives of those we love most at risk."

CURFEW COMPLEXITIES Earlier on Friday, the northwestern Castilla and Leon region urged central government to impose night-time curfews quickly. Most other regions are also in favour of some form of curfew, but the powerful Madrid region opposes such a move.

Further complicating matters, regions do not have authority to impose curfews without a decision at national level. "The virus doesn't understand administrative boundaries or different political stripes," Alfonso Fernandez Manueco, the regional leader of Castilla and Leon, told a news conference.

"We want this (a curfew) to happen today if possible, rather than tomorrow." A record 20,986 COVID-19 cases were added in Spain on Thursday, bringing the official total to 1,026,281 - the sixth highest in the world after the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and Argentina.

However, Sanchez said that since not all cases are detected, the actual tally was likely over 3 million. The death toll stands at 34,521.

In Madrid, where a city-wide two-week lockdown expires on Saturday, regional authorities plan to move to more localised confinement in some neighbourhoods. Socialising between different households will be banned across the city between midnight and 6 am.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak to remain in 'grey' list of FATF till Feb 2021

Pakistan will remain in FATFs grey list till February 2021 as it has failed to fulfil six key obligations of the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog that include failure to take action against two of Indias most wanted ...

Maha govt announces Rs 10,000-cr flood aid; BJP unimpressed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a Rs 10,000-crore assistance to provide relief to flood-hit people, including farmers, and restore basic amenities in affected areas. Speaking to reporters here after holding a...

Three arrested for card cloning scam in Gujarat

A hotel receptionist and two others have been arrested for allegedly cloning customers debit and credit cards using skimmer machines and using them to withdraw money in Gujarats Ahmedabad city, an official said on Friday. The Ahmedabad Cybe...

Israel, Sudan agree on steps toward normalization of ties, announcement expected Friday-U.S. source

An agreement between Israel and Sudan on steps toward normalization of diplomatic ties is expected to be announced later on Friday, a senior U.S. official said. President Donald Trumps decision earlier this week to remove Sudan from the U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020