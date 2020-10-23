Left Menu
Bulgarian PM self-isolates after deputy minister tests positive for COVID-19

Borissov said he had a negative result from a coronavirus test he took earlier on Friday before his meeting with Keith Krach, U.S. under secretary at the State Department for economic growth, energy and the environment in Sofia. Borissov said he was informed in the afternoon that deputy Construction Minister Nikolay Nankov had tested positive for COVID-19 and decided to self-isolate until the health authorities decide whether he should be quarantined or not.

Borissov said he was informed in the afternoon that deputy Construction Minister Nikolay Nankov had tested positive for COVID-19 and decided to self-isolate until the health authorities decide whether he should be quarantined or not. "I am waiting for the orders of the health authorities and until then I will be in self-isolation. I was last in contact with him five days ago," Borissov wrote in a post on his Facebook account.

Bulgaria's coronavirus cases have spiked since the start of October and on Friday, the Balkan country reported a new daily record of 1,595 new infections, bringing the total number to 34,930, including 1,064 deaths.

