COVID-19: 182 cases, 2 deaths in Ahmedabad; 171 discharged

The number of COVID-19 casesin Ahmedabad in Gujarat reached 41,014 after 182 people weredetected with the infection on Friday, while two deaths in thelast 24 hours took the toll to 1,900, an official said

He said 171 people were discharged from hospitalsduring the day, taking the count of such cases to 35,733

"Of the new cases, 166 were in city limits. Of thepeople discharged, 164 were from city limits and the rest fromrural areas of the district," the official informed.