Odisha starts preparation of database of frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccine

"It is anticipated that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available and Government of India has communicated for preparedness for introduction of new vaccine and creation of a database of Health Care Workers (HCW) in both government and private health settings," Mohapatra said in the letter. The department also suggested associations to communicate to the members to contact the district collectors/ municipal corporation commissioners, chief district medical and public health officers for enrolling all health care workers in the database.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:33 IST
The Odisha government has started preparation of a database of front line workers including health workers who would be given COVID-19 vaccine, a top health department official said. The state government has sought the cooperation of different associations to create the database before introducing the vaccination programme. The government has also decided to enrol Anganwadi workers for the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra has written to Indian Medical Association (Odisha State Branch), AYUSH Association, Nursing Association, Paramedic Workers Association, and Private Hospital Owners Association, asking them to enrol all healthcare workers in the database by October 29. "It is anticipated that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available and Government of India has communicated for preparedness for introduction of new vaccine and creation of a database of Health Care Workers (HCW) in both government and private health settings," Mohapatra said in the letter.

The department also suggested associations to communicate to the members to contact the district collectors/ municipal corporation commissioners, chief district medical and public health officers for enrolling all health care workers in the database. Meanwhile, the state government also asked the district collectors to make adequate preparations on COVID-19 during the festivals and winter.

"Based upon the evidence of the second wave in many western European countries where winter has started as well as surge of positive cases in Kerala after Onam festival, we should avoid any complacency about the decline in the number of new cases and keep up our efforts to contain the pandemic, the government in a letter to the collectors said. It said that due to the festivals and unlock situation, it is important to re-emphasise amongst the people the importance and significance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, respiratory etiquette, social distancing and hand washing/ hygiene, through an intensive and focused campaign strategy.

Till there is a vaccine for COVID, we must remain careful. If the infection rebounds, the people as well as the state will suffer," Mohapatra said, adding that the districts are told to encourage COVID appropriate behaviour and enforcement of the norms..

