COVID-19: People told to avoid crowding during festival

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state Health Minister K K Shailaja on Friday warned people against gathering during the ongoing 'navaratri' celebrations. The Minister said the ceremony of 'vidyarambham' (initiation of small children into the world of letters) to be held on October 26 should be celebrated without crowding.

"The navratri celebrations this year are different from what we have had in previous years. All parts of the state are under threat from the COVID-19 pandemic.The increase in the number of patients over the age of 60 is alarming," Shailaja said in apress release. She saidspecial attention should be paid to reduce or avoid crowd or gatherings associated with worship and the initiation into the world ofeducation.

The state today inched towards the one-lakh-mark as daily positive cases continued to soar with 8,511 fresh cases and the death toll mounted to 1,281. As many as 95,657 people are presently undergoing treatment for the infection, while 2,80,793 people have recovered and the total infections touched 3,64,895.