WRAPUP 1-AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J&J

WRAPUP 1-AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J&JReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:24 IST
AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by U.S. regulators, the company said on Friday.
AstraZeneca's U.S. trial was paused on Sept. 6 after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company's UK trial.
U.S. Health and Human Services Deputy Chief of Staff Paul Mango also told a meeting he was optimistic a U.S. trial by Johnson & Johnson would resume.