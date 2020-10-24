Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2- AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J&J

U.S. Health and Human Services Deputy Chief of Staff Paul Mango also told reporters he was optimistic a U.S. trial by Johnson & Johnson would resume. J&J paused its large, late-stage trial last week after a study participant became ill and the company said an independent safety panel was investigating.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:33 IST
WRAPUP 2- AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J&J
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by U.S. regulators, the company said on Friday.

AstraZeneca's U.S. trial was paused on Sept. 6 after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company's UK trial. U.S. Health and Human Services Deputy Chief of Staff Paul Mango also told reporters he was optimistic a U.S. trial by Johnson & Johnson would resume.

J&J paused its large, late-stage trial last week after a study participant became ill and the company said an independent safety panel was investigating. AstraZeneca trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa resumed last month even as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continued its investigation into the case.

Reuters earlier this week reported that the FDA had completed its review and that the AstraZeneca U.S. trial was set to resume as early as this week, citing four sources familiar with the situation. AstraZeneca's vaccine is being developed along with researchers at Oxford University.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein depositionGhislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffre...

Heads of Facebook, Twitter could testify to U.S. Senate panel post-election -Sen. Graham

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is close to an agreement with Twitter head Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that would have them testify to the panel later this year, Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters on Frida...

Biden says he would if elected mandate masks in interstate transportation

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said he would mandate masks in all interstate U.S. transportation if elected after the Trump administration rejected requirements. As president I will mandate mask wearing in all federal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020