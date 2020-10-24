Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 6-AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and J&J prepares to do same next week

J&J paused its large, late-stage trial last week after a study participant became ill and the company said an independent safety panel was investigating. J&J said on Friday that the safety panel, called a Data and Safety Monitoring Board, has recommended that the drugmaker resume trial recruitment after finding no evidence that the vaccine caused the volunteer to fall ill.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 02:30 IST
WRAPUP 6-AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and J&J prepares to do same next week
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial as early as next week, the companies said on Friday. AstraZeneca's U.S. trial was paused on Sept. 6 after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company's UK trial. J&J paused its large, late-stage trial last week after a study participant became ill and the company said an independent safety panel was investigating.

J&J said on Friday that the safety panel, called a Data and Safety Monitoring Board, has recommended that the drugmaker resume trial recruitment after finding no evidence that the vaccine caused the volunteer to fall ill. J&J expects to resume its trial in the U.S. on Monday or Tuesday of next week and remains on track to produce data from the trial on the vaccines' effectiveness by the end of 2020 or early 2021, J&J's chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels said.

J&J is also in discussions with other regulators to resume a trial outside of the United States, the company said. So far, the medical board has not identified a clear cause for the patients' illness. J&J cannot reveal any details about the patient's sickness because of patient privacy rules, Stoffels said.

AstraZeneca said that it is not unusual for some trial participants to fall ill during large scale vaccine trials but that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reviewed all safety data from the trials globally and deemed it safe to continue testing the vaccine. AstraZeneca trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa resumed last month even as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continued its investigation into the case.

Reuters earlier this week reported that the FDA had completed its review and that the AstraZeneca U.S. trial was set to resume as early as this week, citing four sources familiar with the situation. AstraZeneca's vaccine is being developed along with researchers at Oxford University.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE welcomes Sudan's decision to start relations with Israel -WAM

The United Arab Emirates welcomed Sudans decision to start relations with Israel, state news agency WAM reported early on Saturday citing a foreign ministry statement.The ministry added that Sudans decision is an important step to boost sec...

TV audience for second Trump-Biden debate below first

A second debate between Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden attracted roughly 63 million television viewers, according to Nielsen data released on Friday, a drop from the candidates first face-off in S...

Second Brazilian company to produce Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

A Brazilian pharmaceutical company said on Friday it has signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF to produce Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 starting in the second half of November.The private company Unio...

US needs another four years of Trump at White House: VP Pence

The US needs four more years of President Donald Trump at the White House, his deputy and running mate Mike Pence told his countrymen in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, arguing that the administration has delivered on its promises i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020