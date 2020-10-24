Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 8-AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same

J&J said on Friday that the safety panel, called a Data and Safety Monitoring Board, has recommended that the drugmaker resume trial recruitment after finding no evidence that the vaccine caused the volunteer to fall ill. J&J expects to resume its trial in the United States on Monday or Tuesday and remains on track to produce data from the trial on the vaccines' effectiveness by the end of 2020 or early 2021, J&J's chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 06:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 06:43 IST
WRAPUP 8-AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday. The news signaled progress against the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 41 million globally, including 8 million Americans and comes 10 days before a U.S. presidential election that may hinge on plans https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election/biden-warns-on-coronavirus-surge-trump-heads-to-florida-in-campaign-sprint-idUSKBN2781A4 to fight the pandemic.

AstraZeneca, one of the leading vaccine developers, paused its U.S. trial on Sept. 6 after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company's UK trial. J&J paused its large, late-stage trial last week after a study participant became ill. Both companies have contracts to provide vaccine to the United States and other governments if they are cleared by regulators.

Officials and experts have expressed concern that the regulatory approval process overseen by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be undermined by political pressure, and around a quarter of Americans say they are hesitant to take a COVID-19 vaccine. "As this trial resumes, I am hoping the message communicated to the public is that we are following procedures to highest ethical standard and not interfering with the FDA regulatory process," said Matthew Hepburn, head of vaccine development for Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership to speed inoculation efforts.

Infections are rising in 80 countries https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/index.html as people in the northern hemisphere spend more time indoors with winter approaching. J&J said on Friday that the safety panel, called a Data and Safety Monitoring Board, has recommended that the drugmaker resume trial recruitment after finding no evidence that the vaccine caused the volunteer to fall ill.

J&J expects to resume its trial in the United States on Monday or Tuesday and remains on track to produce data from the trial on the vaccines' effectiveness by the end of 2020 or early 2021, J&J's chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels said. J&J is also in discussions with other regulators to resume a trial outside of the United States, the company said.

So far, the medical board has not identified a clear cause for the patients' illness. J&J cannot reveal any details about the patient's sickness because of patient privacy rules, Stoffels said. AstraZeneca said that it is not unusual for some trial participants to fall ill during large scale vaccine trials but that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reviewed all safety data from the trials globally and deemed it safe to continue testing the vaccine.

AstraZeneca trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa resumed last month even as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continued its investigation into the case. Reuters earlier this week reported that the FDA had completed its review and that the AstraZeneca U.S. trial was set to resume as early as this week, citing four sources familiar with the situation.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is being developed along with researchers at Oxford University.

Also Read: Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Americans are learning to die with coronavirus: Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said Americans are not learning to live with COVID-19, but learning to die with it as the pandemic has dwarfed anything that the country faced in recent history and is not showing any si...

WRAPUP 8-AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson Johnson is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday. The news signaled progre...

Navy plane crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

A US Navy aircraft crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighbourhood near the Gulf Coast, authorities said. Officials did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.Foley Fire ...

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

A US Naval aircraft crashed Friday in Alabama, authorities said. The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office tweeted that the crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, which is southeast of Mobile, near the Gulf Coast. They did not immediately release inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020