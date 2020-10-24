Pondy registers 128 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Puducherry clocked 128 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday taking the overall tally to 34,112 while two people died of the disease, pushing the toll to 586. While Puducherry region accounted for 103 fresh cases out of the total 128 new cases Karaikal had 8, Yanam eleven and Mahe had six cases.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 3865 samples, a release from Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said. Of the overall 34,112 Covid cases in the Union Territory 3,912 were now active, 29,614 were treated and discharged.

He said the two people who died of the infection had complaints of COVID pneumonia. The Director noted that 187 patients were discharged from hospitals during last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.72 percent and 86.81 percent respectively. The Director said 2.85 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 2.48 lakh samples out of them to be negative.

Result of examination of remaining samples was awaited. While one of the two patients, who succumbed to infection was 38 year old, the other patient was 67 year old, he added.