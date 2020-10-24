Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy registers 128 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Puducherry clocked 128 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday taking the overall tally to 34,112 while two people died of the disease, pushing the toll to 586. Of the overall 34,112 Covid cases in the Union Territory 3,912 were now active, 29,614 were treated and discharged. He said the two people who died of the infection had complaints of COVID pneumonia.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-10-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 12:39 IST
Pondy registers 128 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry clocked 128 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday taking the overall tally to 34,112 while two people died of the disease, pushing the toll to 586. While Puducherry region accounted for 103 fresh cases out of the total 128 new cases Karaikal had 8, Yanam eleven and Mahe had six cases.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 3865 samples, a release from Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said. Of the overall 34,112 Covid cases in the Union Territory 3,912 were now active, 29,614 were treated and discharged.

He said the two people who died of the infection had complaints of COVID pneumonia. The Director noted that 187 patients were discharged from hospitals during last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.72 percent and 86.81 percent respectively. The Director said 2.85 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 2.48 lakh samples out of them to be negative.

Result of examination of remaining samples was awaited. While one of the two patients, who succumbed to infection was 38 year old, the other patient was 67 year old, he added.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish President Duda infected with coronavirus, feels good -minister

Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus and is subject to quarantine but is feeling good, presidential minister Blazej Spychalski announced on Saturday.The president yesterday was tested for the presence of coronav...

Antibodies against coronavirus detectable up to seven months post COVID-19 onset, says study

Antibodies against the novel coronavirus follow a classic pattern with a rapid increase within the first three weeks after symptoms, and detectable up to seven months post contracting the disease, according to a new study which assessed 300...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours BOM3 GJ-PM-PROJECTS PM inaugurates three projects in Gujarat Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three projects in Gujarat- one each related to farmers welfare, healthcare...

Mi India creates a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ feat with the Ray of Hope, World’s Largest Oil Lamp

Introduces Mi Scholarship worth INR 2 Crore for thousands of students across India to pursue higher education India, 24th October 2020 Mi India, Indias number one smartphone and smart TV brand has created a new Guinness World Records feat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020