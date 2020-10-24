Left Menu
Development News Edition

Better physical and mental health noticed in active older adults

An overall better physical and mental health has been noticed in older adults who have higher physical activity and lower sitting time, as per the findings of a new study from the American Cancer Society (ACS).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 14:05 IST
Better physical and mental health noticed in active older adults
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An overall better physical and mental health has been noticed in older adults who have higher physical activity and lower sitting time, as per the findings of a new study from the American Cancer Society (ACS). The study, appearing in the journal, CANCER, suggests that higher amounts of regular moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity (MVPA) and lower duration of sedentary time is associated with higher global mental and physical health for older cancer survivors and older adults, in general.

With a rapidly ageing population and nearly 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States today, there is a need to identify strategies associated with healthy ageing and improving quality of life for ageing cancer survivors. Being physically active is related to several health benefits, and in this study, ACS investigators led by Dr Erika Rees-Punia analysed self-reported aerobic and muscle-strengthening physical activities, sitting time, and mental and physical health among nearly 78,000 participants in the ACS's Cancer Prevention Study II Nutrition Cohort. Participants (average age 78 years) included older cancer survivors up to 10 years post-diagnosis, and cancer-free adults. The investigators found that regardless of cancer history, the differences in global mental and physical health between the most and least active, and the least and most sedentary, were clinically meaningful. These findings provide evidence for the importance of engaging in regular MVPA and decreasing sitting time as a reasonable non-pharmacologic strategy to improve quality of life in older men and women, with or without a prior cancer diagnosis. In fact, the recently published ACS physical activity guidelines recommend that adults get 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity through the week, and to limit sedentary behaviours such as screen-based entertainment.

"The findings reinforce the importance of moving more and sitting less for both physical and mental health, no matter what your age or history of cancer," said Rees-Punia. "This is especially relevant now as so many of us, particularly cancer survivors, maybe staying home to avoid COVID-19 exposure, and maybe feeling a little isolated or down. A simple walk or other physical activity that you enjoy may be good for your mind and body." (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances to traditional dhakis on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami

Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dipping herself in full festive fervour on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami that was celebrated in the state on Saturday with strict COVID-19 protocols. Accompanied by her husband, Nusrat we...

Maha BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID-19 positive

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive. The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.I have been working every single daysince the lo...

Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

Indonesias workers will stage further mass protests across the country if President Joko Widodo signs new jobs measures into law next week, the head of the main labour group said on Saturday. It is the exploitation of labour that were again...

Bikru ambush case: Gangsters Act invoked against 30 arrested aides of Vikas Dubey

More than three months since the Bikru village ambush, in which eight policemen including a deputy SP were killed, the Kanpur police has invoked the Gangsters Act against 30 of slain gangster Vikas Dubeys aides arrested in connection with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020