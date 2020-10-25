Left Menu
Development News Edition

As it hits 1 mln coronavirus cases, Colombia prepares for vaccine

The country distributes about 23 million doses per year. Colombia has already committed $213 million to the global COVAX initiative, guaranteeing COVID-19 vaccinations for about 10 million people.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 03:17 IST
As it hits 1 mln coronavirus cases, Colombia prepares for vaccine
Colombia surpassed 1 million infections on Saturday afternoon, becoming the eighth country globally to do so, tallying 1,007,711 confirmed infections and 30,000 deaths. Image Credit: ANI

In a warehouse near Bogota's airport, behind a heavy cold storage door, sit boxes upon boxes of lifesaving vaccines for everything from yellow fever to polio, awaiting transport to the furthest reaches of Colombia. The tall shelves, kept at a chill 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit), are half-empty - leaving plenty of room for an eventual COVID-19 vaccine.

Colombia surpassed 1 million infections on Saturday afternoon, becoming the eighth country globally to do so, tallying 1,007,711 confirmed infections and 30,000 deaths. As scientists around the world race to find a coronavirus inoculation, Colombia says it is ready to distribute any vaccine which proves effective.

Its preparedness is thanks to decades of work on a free government immunization program which offers 21 vaccines to everyone in the South American nation - among the region's most generous for vaccine provision. "We have a really strong vaccination program that serves as a model and which will incorporate the new formula that will arrive against COVID," Gerardo Burgos, secretary general of the health ministry, told Reuters.

The program covers not just Colombia's own population of about 50 million people but also more than 1.7 million Venezuelan migrants and includes everything from infant shots to human papillomavirus. The country distributes about 23 million doses per year.

Colombia has already committed $213 million to the global COVAX initiative, guaranteeing COVID-19 vaccinations for about 10 million people. People over 60, those with pre-existing conditions and healthcare workers will be immunized first. Colombia's cases have climbed steadily despite more than five months of a gradually loosened quarantine which has battered the economy and sent unemployment soaring.

Besides the cost of the vaccine itself, the government plans to spend up to 300 billion pesos, about $78 million, on transport, information campaigns, regional warehouse expansions and personnel to inoculate the initial 10 million recipients, Burgos said. The Bogota warehouse can hold about 50 million vaccine doses, Burgos said, and is regularly at about 50% capacity.

But there will be challenges - some old, some new. Reaching remote populations in Colombia's mountains and jungles will be as difficult with a COVID vaccine as it is with other immunizations.

"It's not easy to have to navigate rivers and then walk or have to go with animals, on horseback," Burgos said. Potential vaccines requiring extreme cold storage could also prove difficult, he said.

"The great novelty could be in the challenge that may be created by vaccines which demand refrigeration below -60, -70 degrees (Celsius)," Burgos said. The country could mount refrigeration sites in major cities to guarantee access for as many people as possible, he said, and expects manufacturers to share information about transportation.

Some companies developing exceptional cold storage vaccines have said they are working to make injections last longer in transit. Colombia typically packs vaccines into thick coolers with special ice packs which keep them at between 2 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius for up to 36 hours.

Workers were readying 9,000 doses of rotavirus vaccine, among others, to ship to the northeastern province of Cesar when Reuters visited the warehouse. "We've made great efforts," Burgos said. "Because in the end our responsibility is for all Colombians."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis targeted two airports and a base in Saudi Arabia -spokesman

The military spokesman for Yemens Houthi movement said in a tweet on Saturday it had targeted the Jizan and Abha airports and the Khamis Mushait base in Saudi Arabia with drones.Earlier on Saturday and in two statements on Friday, the Saudi...

Moscow's COVID-19 deaths up by 68 to 6,380

Moscow Russia, October 25 ANISputnik Another 68 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the relevant toll to 6,380, the Russian capitals COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.Sixty-eight patients, who wer...

PM Modi, Trump get along so well, says Nikki Haley

By Reena Bhardwaj US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along so well and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors, said Nikki Haley, American former envoy to United Nations, on Saturday....

Trump has stopped providing 'billion dollars' to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists: Nikki Haley

President Donald Trump has stopped providing billion dollars in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists who were trying to kill American soldiers, said Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley on Saturday. Speaking durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020