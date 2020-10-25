Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warsaw police detain 278 after Saturday's protests against coronavirus restrictions

The demonstrations also broke a ban on gatherings of more than five people, which came into effect on Saturday as part of new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Poland is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, with new infections on Friday hitting a daily record of 13,632.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 15:18 IST
Warsaw police detain 278 after Saturday's protests against coronavirus restrictions
Representative image Image Credit:

Warsaw police detained 278 people on Saturday after thousands protested against new curbs aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, a police spokesman said. Police said demonstrators had attacked policemen, throwing stones, glass bottles and fire crackers during the demonstrations. Police used tear gas on several occasions during the protests in Warsaw in which people demanded that new restrictions be repealed.

"We have 278 detainees. ... We were dealing with a clear manifestation of aggression, these people came to fight us," Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak told reporters on Sunday. The demonstrations also broke a ban on gatherings of more than five people, which came into effect on Saturday as part of new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Poland is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, with new infections on Friday hitting a daily record of 13,632. The head of the Polish Football Association, 1980s soccer star Zbigniew Boniek, tweeted on Sunday that he was infected with COVID-19, a day after Polish President Andrzej Duda tested positive for the disease.

New curbs imposed on Saturday include a two-week shutdown of restaurants and bars. Schools will remain open for children up to third grade, with older students moving to distance learning. Older people can leave their homes only in special cases. Despite the ban on gatherings, Poland also separately continued to see demonstrations on Saturday against a ruling on Thursday by the Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion in the Catholic country.

On Sunday activists have said they plan to gather in front of churches across the country, holding banners depicting crucified pregnant women. Recent opinion polls have also shown a drop in support for the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

It has faced criticism in recent days from the opposition that the country is not sufficiently prepared for a second wave of the virus and over the anti-abortion ruling. PiS lawmakers welcomed the Constitutional Tribunal's decision on Thursday but rejected accusations by the opposition that the PiS had influenced it.

The Health Ministry reported 87 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, taking the total death toll from COVID-19 to 4,438. The country recorded 11,742 new cases on Sunday, with total infections approaching 253,700.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar

By Rizwan Arif While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.For others, wife, son, daugh...

Death toll among Armenian troops rises to 974 since start of conflict -Karabakh ministry

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 11 casualties among its forces, pushing the military death toll to 974 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.Fighting over the dispute...

A good chance we can get a deal with EU, says UK minister Lewis

Britain and the European Union have a good chance of striking a deal on future relations, the British governments Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying ...

ANALYSIS-Fighting talk as besieged Thai loyalists try to rally

KingKeepFighting was the hashtag used by the embattled Thai prime ministers operations centre at the weekend on a Twitter post with pictures of a walkabout by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.Faced by protesters calls on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020