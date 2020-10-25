Left Menu
Bulgarian PM Borissov tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 25-10-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 20:29 IST
Bulgarian PM Borissov tests positive for coronavirus
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus after taking two tests.

In a posting on his official Facebook account, Borissov said he would stay at home for treatment as recommended by his doctors.

Borissov and three cabinet ministers had self-isolated on Friday following contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. Health authorities had lifted Borissov's quarantine late on Saturday.

