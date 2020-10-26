COVID-19: Rajasthan records 14 more fatalities

Left Menu
On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 1,821 new cases, including 352 in Jaipur, 332 in Jodhpur, 257 in Bikaner, 141 in Alwar, 97 in Nagaur, 87 in Jhunjhunu, 80 in Jalore, 73 in Ajmer besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:03 IST
Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,853, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,805 new cases. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 1,88,048 in Rajasthan and out of these, 16,233 are under treatment.

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 1,821 new cases, including 352 in Jaipur, 332 in Jodhpur, 257 in Bikaner, 141 in Alwar, 97 in Nagaur, 87 in Jhunjhunu, 80 in Jalore, 73 in Ajmer besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

