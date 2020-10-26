COVID-19: Rajasthan records 14 more fatalities

Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,853, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,805 new cases. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 1,88,048 in Rajasthan and out of these, 16,233 are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 1,69,962 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 365 till now, followed by 178 in Jodhpur, 136 each in Bikaner and Ajmer, 116 in Kota, 92 in Bharatpur, 74 in Pali, 68 in Udaipur, 56 in Nagaur, 53 each in Alwar and Sikar, 34 in Barmer and 29 in Dholpur, 28 in Rajsamand, 27 in Jhunjhunu and 26 each in Banswara and Baran. On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 1,821 new cases, including 352 in Jaipur, 332 in Jodhpur, 257 in Bikaner, 141 in Alwar, 97 in Nagaur, 87 in Jhunjhunu, 80 in Jalore, 73 in Ajmer besides cases reported in other districts of the state.