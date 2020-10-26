Left Menu
Former Telangana minister s wife dies due to post COVID-19 issues

Reddy passed away on October 22 here while undergoing treatment in a private hospital for post COVID-19 complications. The hospital said in a statement that Nayani Ahalya (64) was admitted on October 20 post COVID infection after having received treatment for coronavirus in another hospital.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:55 IST
Four days after former Telangana minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy died due to post COVID-19 complications, his wife who survived the infection,passed away due to multiple-organ failure on Monday,hospital sources said. Reddy passed away on October 22 here while undergoing treatment in a private hospital for post COVID-19 complications.

The hospital said in a statement that Nayani Ahalya (64) was admitted on October 20 post COVID infection after having received treatment for coronavirus in another hospital. She died at 7.44 pm on October 26 and the cause of death was multi organ dysfunction syndrome, the hospital said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a statement, conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. PTI GDK APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

