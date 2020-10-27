Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Oct. 26, down from 20 a day earlier, the country's health authorities said on Tuesday. The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to 50, from 161 reported a day earlier amid a fresh wave of symptomless infections being reported in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

Xinjiang's authorities said separately that 26 new asymptomatic cases were reported on Oct. 26, down from 137 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,826, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.