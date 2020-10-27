COVID positive Bulgarian PM: observe measures and keep safe

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is being treated for the novel coronavirus at home after testing positive, called on Bulgarians to observe anti-viral measures and keep safe as daily infections hit a record on Tuesday. Borissov, 61, said in a posting on Facebook there was no change in his health and he was still feeling a general malaise but that did not prevent him from carrying out his duties as prime minister from home.

"I am being treated like every Bulgarian who has to stay for home treatment. I am confident that our society, led by our doctors, who are some of the best in the world, will go through this ordeal. Follow the measures and keep safe!" he wrote. Borissov tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Bulgaria reported 2,243 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, its highest daily tally. Some 40,143 Bulgarians have tested positive for the disease since March and 1,146 have died. Health authorities have made the wearing of masks obligatory, both indoors and outdoors, and urged the country's seven million people to observe social distancing and maintain good hygiene. Some cities have closed nightclubs and bars.