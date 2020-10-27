Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia orders wider use of masks, calls for bars to close overnight

Russian authorities on Tuesday ordered people across the country to wear facemasks in some public places and asked regional authorities to consider shutting bars and restaurants overnight after a surge in coronavirus cases. The consumer health watchdog told regional authorities to make masks mandatory in parking lots, elevators, taxis and public transport.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:54 IST
Russia orders wider use of masks, calls for bars to close overnight

Russian authorities on Tuesday ordered people across the country to wear facemasks in some public places and asked regional authorities to consider shutting bars and restaurants overnight after a surge in coronavirus cases.

The consumer health watchdog told regional authorities to make masks mandatory in parking lots, elevators, taxis and public transport. Some cities, including the capital Moscow, have already made masks mandatory on public transport. It also suggested they close bars and restaurants between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. (2000 GMT to 0300 GMT). The RIA news agency had earlier reported this as an order, not a recommendation.

Russia has seen a surge in new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, prompting the authorities to open temporary hospitals and urge the population to take precautionary measures. The authorities have said they will not repeat the total lockdowns imposed across the country earlier this year.

Russia had reported 1,547,774 infections, the world's fourth largest COVID-19 case load after the United States, India and Brazil.

Also Read: Russian-US crew launches on fast track to the space station

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thoothukudi: Father-son duo tortured for over 7 hours by accused cops, says CBI

The father-son duo in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi was tortured by the accused police officials for more than seven hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has said in its report filed before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in ...

UK PM must do more for the north of England, say lawmakers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must show how he will help the north of England, more than 50 of his lawmakers demanded in a letter, calling for a roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions and accelerated infrastructure projects for the ...

France's Darmanin to Turkey: Stay out of France's domestic affairs

Turkey should not meddle in Frances domestic affairs, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a boycott of French goods, citing French leader Emmanuel Macrons anti-Islam agenda. E...

FOREX-Dollar holds firm on COVID-19 woes and U.S. election uncertainty

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday, but other safe-haven currencies were mostly quiet as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of next weeks U.S. election, even as worries about a second wave of COVID-19 and economic impact rose.Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020