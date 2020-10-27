Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU weighs buying Roche, Abbott rapid COVID tests amid limited supplies

Although less accurate, they can give results in minutes instead of the days sometimes needed for PCR tests - a difference that could help better trace cases and contain the pandemic. About ten European nations are looking at antigen tests from either U.S firm Abbott or Swiss rival Roche and its partner SD Biosensor, the document shows, without naming the countries.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:16 IST
EU weighs buying Roche, Abbott rapid COVID tests amid limited supplies

European countries are looking at buying millions of COVID-19 rapid tests mostly from Roche and Abbott, an EU document shows, as global production of the tests is stretched by a surge in infections. Antigen tests are a quicker alternative to the more common molecular PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing kits. Although less accurate, they can give results in minutes instead of the days sometimes needed for PCR tests - a difference that could help better trace cases and contain the pandemic.

About ten European nations are looking at antigen tests from either U.S firm Abbott or Swiss rival Roche and its partner SD Biosensor, the document shows, without naming the countries. Both antigen and PCR tests need a nasal swab, but while PCR tests detect genetic material in the virus, antigen tests look for proteins on the virus's surface.

Countries around the world are jostling to secure supplies to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, from tests and treatments to potential vaccines. Earlier this month, the EU agreed to pay more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for supplies of antiviral drug remdesivir, shortly before trial results that questioned its effectiveness in treating COVID-19. "The rapid antigen tests produced by Abbott and SD Biosensor/Roche are the most considered options," said the document, published this week on a little watched European Commission webpage.

It contained a debrief of a meeting of European health experts last week in which governments exchanged information on rapid tests ahead of new proposals on the matter from the Commission and a video conference of EU leaders due on Thursday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday the EU executive would direct 100 million euros ($118 million) to buy up to 22 million antigen tests to meet EU countries' "immediate needs".

Additional kits would be bought through a joint procurement scheme led by the Commission, von der Leyen said, although it is not clear whether EU governments will opt to buy together or on their own. Half a dozen of the 27 EU states already use antigen tests.

Germany has said it has secured nine million testing kits a month from Abbott, Roche and Siemens Healthineers, while the regional state of Bavaria has ordered another 10 million. Italy announced last week it was seeking to deploy 10 million tests in coming days. SHORT SUPPLY?

The European rush to rapid tests comes as global demand has spiked in recent months amid a surge in infections. The U.S. government said in August it had bought 150 million antigen tests from Abbott for use through December.

Abbott said in October it had a monthly production capacity of 50 million antigen tests. It was not immediately available for a comment for this story. Roche says it can manufacture up to 40 million rapid testing kits each month and aims to double its capacity by the end of the year "to meet the growing demands of healthcare systems".

Among other large players, production from the likes of Siemens Healthineers and Becton Dickinson could add millions of tests a month to global capacity, but demand may temporarily exceed supply, Healthineers has warned. At the pandemic's outset, many countries experienced shortages of PCR tests amid sky-rocketing orders, and Roche has said demand is still far outstripping supply.

Antigen tests will be one of the main topics EU leaders will discuss at a video conference on Thursday, EU officials told Reuters. That will follow proposals on Wednesday by the Commission to improve the bloc's testing strategy and coordinate national rules on quarantines and contact tracing, officials said.

Antigen tests are manufactured by dozens of other companies, too, but most have lower or insufficiently tested accuracy compared with the main players. In clinical studies, Abbott's test has shown a sensitivity, or ability to correctly spot positive cases, above 97%. It also has more than 98% specificity, which helps to correctly identify people who are not infected, preventing travellers from undergoing unnecessary quarantines.

Roche's test has a slightly lower sensitivity, but higher specificity. ($1 = 0.8466 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dismiss plea of Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR: Rhea to HC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescription for t...

COVID's cognitive costs? Some patients' brains may age 10 years

People recovering from COVID-19 may suffer significant brain function impacts, with the worst cases of the infection linked to mental decline equivalent to the brain ageing by 10 years, researchers warned on Tuesday. A non-peer-reviewed stu...

8 killed, over 120 injured in bomb blast at religious seminary in northwest Pakistan

A powerful blast ripped through a religious seminary in northwest Pakistans Peshawar city on Tuesday, killing at least eight people, mostly students, and wounding over 120 others, senior police officials said. The blast occurred around 830 ...

Belgium's former King meets estranged daughter for first time

Belgiums former King Albert has met his daughter Delphine for the first time, after she won a seven-year legal battle to prove that he is her father, earning recognition as a princess.The two met Alberts wife, Queen Paola, last Sunday at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020