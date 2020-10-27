Former Belgium PM's COVID condition improves; remains in ICU

Former Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes remained hospitalised in intensive care with COVID-19 but her condition is improving, her spokeswoman said Tuesday. In a message to The Associated Press, Elke Pattyn said Wilmes "is getting better every day" although she will stay in intensive care until further notice.

Wilmes, who as Belgium's leader led the country's fight against the coronavirus, was hospitalised last Wednesday. The 45-year-old Wilmes handed the reins to Alexander de Croo earlier this month and is now Belgian's foreign minister.

She was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring. She says she thought she got infected within her family circle..