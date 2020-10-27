Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19 pandemic in India on decline, expect for 2 to 3 States

The Central government on Tuesday said that the Covid-19 pandemic in India is on declining trend except for two or three states, noting that it is "particularly noteworthy" in comparison to some countries in the Northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the pandemic is seen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:38 IST
Covid-19 pandemic in India on decline, expect for 2 to 3 States
Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma The Central government on Tuesday said that the Covid-19 pandemic in India is on declining trend except for two or three states, noting that it is "particularly noteworthy" in comparison to some countries in the Northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the pandemic is seen.

"We are fortunate that today we are showing a decline of the pandemic. This decline is particularly noteworthy because in other countries of Northern hemisphere is a severe increase in the intensity of the pandemic," said Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and chairperson of COVID-19 taskforce committee at a press conference. He said that India has to protect these gains through surveillance, containment, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, and individual behavior to combat the virus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic situation in other countries in worsening as cases is increasing rapidly. Especially in European countries as it is even more aggressive than the first phase (original) of the pandemic. Fortunately, the mortality rate is somewhat low as the health system has been beefed up," Dr Paul stated "Presently, a clear scenario is emerging in the Northern hemisphere as the pandemic is once again climbing its peak. In America, there is a third peak. One of the reasons could be that there are winters in the northern hemisphere, and winter is a favorable condition for respiratory viruses," he added.

He further said that India's trend is in a different direction and we have to be always vigilant and follow all guidelines of COVID-19 appropriate behavior to maintain that.According to Dr Paul, our recovered cases are more than 90 per cent and active cases are lesser now. He said in India, the COVID-19 pandemic is on a declining trend except for two or three states where corona cases are increasing like--Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi (witnessing a third peak). He further said that super-spreading events like festivals must be avoided.

"We are looking for a super-spreading event in the case of an individual positive case is an important area of our work. Super-spreading events happen when we are together not only in very large numbers but also in medium numbers. So, a super-spreading event must be avoided,' he said. He appealed to everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and continue hand hygiene.

"We have to continue our TEST, TREAT, TRACK strategy to fight with the virus. Coronavirus positive persons have to be isolated and people coming in contact with the positive cases must be quarantined. These are two key elements for strong Covid-19 surveillance," said the chairperson of the COVID-19 taskforce committee. "A good program suggests that for one positive case, there are 15-20 contacts, at least more than 10 contacts that are quarantined. And they are quarantined with respect, support, and full dignity," he added.

So far, the country has reported 79.46 lakh (79,46,429) which includes 6,25,857 people who were being treated for the disease and 72,01,070 people have recovered. The total COVID-19 fatality is 1,19,502. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763 cr in Sept quarter; company logs highest-ever quarterly revenues

Bharti Airtel, the countrys second largest telecom operator, on Tuesday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations, helping it narrow losses in the July-September per...

Spain to hike taxes on large companies, high earners in 2021 budget

Spains left-wing government announced plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on large companies and high earners to fund increased spending on social care and infrastructure as part of its progressive agenda. With the coronavirus-battered economy ...

Music, dance can provide relief from anxiety caused by COVID-19 pandemic: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that music and dance can provide relief from the anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Launching the virtual festival of Parampara Series 2020-National Festival of Music and Dance organise...

NACL Industries acquires 19.7 acres land to set up agrochemical plant in Gujarat

NACL Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 19.7 acres land in Gujarat to set up an agro-chemical manufacturing plant. In a regulatory filing, the company said its subsidiary NACL Spec-Chem Ltd NSCL has acquired the Gujarat Indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020